Discount supermarket Lidl has announced that it will be offering customers a free baked treat every day, as part of an exciting campaign.
Following on from Lidl’s bakery being named the UK No.1 supermarket bakery, it has launched the Lidl Bakery Spin.
Lidl sells 21 baked goods in total, with favourites such as sweet treats like doughnuts and cookies to savoury bakes such as the iconic cheese twist.
From Wednesday July 30 to Wednesday August 20, shoppers will be in with a chance to enjoy a baked treat from Lidl every time they purchase another item in-store.
Exclusively available on the Lidl Plus app, the Lidl Bakery Spin will allow customers to redeem a spin each day which will give them access to a free bakery item.
To ensure they are able to redeem the free baked good, customers must buy an item in-store and scan their Lidl Plus app at the checkout. App users will then have one week to spin the wheel in the app to redeem a bakery item at random.
Here is a full list of Lidl’s bakery items available to win:
- Mozzarella & Pesto Pizza
- Vegetable Pizza Slice
- Apple Turnover
- Maple and Pecan Plait 5.5% Pecans
- Belgian Bun
- All Butter Pain au Chocolat
- All Butter Croissant
- Baked Cookies Assorted
- Demi Baguette
- Jam Filled Doughnut
- Filled Muffins Assorted
- Toffee Filled Yum Yum
- Chocolate Hazelnut Doughnut
- Almont Croissant
- Pink Iced Ring Doughnut
- Chocolate Iced Ring Doughnut
- Chocolate Hazelnut Croissant
- Pizza Margherita White Cheddar
- Chocolate Twist
- Cheese Twist
- Rosemary and Sea Salt Focaccia Roll
