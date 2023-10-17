Legendary family-run North Yorkshire brewery to break with 200 years of history with launch of new beer

The oldest independent brewery in North Yorkshire is to launch a new version of its most famous beer for the first time in nearly 200 years.

First brewed in Masham in the early 19th century, Theakston’s Old Peculier is the flagship brand of the family-run company, with its name a tribute to the unique ecclesiastical status of the town as a ‘Court of the Peculier’, first established in medieval times.

Now in a ground-breaking act by the respected brewing dynasty, it is launching its first-ever Theakston’s Peculier IPA.

Looking to build upon the pedigree of the ‘Peculier’ name, which is synonymous with a quality pint, it is the brewery’s first bottled IPA.

Made with 100% British ingredients, the beer pays homage to the origins of Indian Pale Ales, a beer which sought to bring together the strength of alcohol with the antioxidant character of hops designed to withstand the lengthy voyage from the UK to India in previous centuries.

Simon Theakston, joint managing director of T&R Theakston, said: “As a brewery with almost 200 years of experience, we have never rested on our laurels and felt like now was the time to create a brand new bottled IPA.

"When looking to extend the ‘Peculier’ range, the huge global interest in the Indian Pale Ale style made Peculier IPA the perfect choice.

“We wanted to capture the heritage of the style, while creating a product fit for this iconic name that showcases our brewing prowess."

The 5.1% Theakston’s Peculier IPA is brewed using the finest of British malted barley and three new world, English grown hops, Harlequin, Jester and Olicana delivering a zesty, fruitiness with a full-bodied malty undertone that finishes with a pronounced hop-forward flourish, creating a unique character worthy of its namesake.

Simon Theakston said: "We hope our Peculier IPA will introduce fans of Old Peculier to something new and in turn, lead fans of IPAs to other beers in our range.”

Theakston’s Peculier IPA is already listed in Morrisons with further retail listings be announced.