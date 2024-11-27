It’s the biggest event of Christmas Day, but it can be costly 💰

A money saving website has conducted research to find the cheapest supermarket for Christmas dinner

M&S has been revealed to be the most expensive costing £52.45 for a family of four

Aldi has been revealed as the cheapest - 40% cheaper than M&S

As Christmas is fast approaching, many of us are already creating our shopping lists for the event of the day - the Christmas dinner.

But which supermarket to choose for the ingredients is a difficult decision to make. While we all have our favourite, we need to consider the options available, how likely items are to sell out and most of all, the cost.

A new study by money saving website BravoVoucher has found which supermarkets are the most expensive for Christmas dinner and which are the cheapest.

Leading UK supermarkets ranked from cheapest to most expensive for Christmas Dinner (Photo: Seventyfour - stock.adobe.com) | Seventyfour - stock.adobe.com

The research involved analysing the costs of ingredients from eight of the leading UK supermarkets, Marks and Spencer, Waitrose, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Asda, Tesco, Lidl, and Aldi.

BravoVoucher priced up the total cost of 16 popular festive dinner items including turkey, pigs in blankets, yorkshire puddings, vegetables, condiments and pudding to feed a family of four.

Marks and Spencer was revealed to be the most expensive for a Christmas dinner, costing £54.45 for a family of four.

At the other end of pricing, Aldi was revealed to be the cheapest costing £32.45, making it 40% less expensive than Marks and Spencer.

Here is the full list of each supermarket analysed and how much Christmas dinner would cost for a family of four - according to BravoVoucher.

Marks and Spencer - £54.35

Waitrose - £50.25

Sainsbury’s - £42.52

Morrisons - £40.98

Asda - £38.89

Tesco - £38.76

Lidl - £32.61

Aldi - £32.45

Speaking on the findings, Marco Farnararo CEO and Co-Founder at BravoVoucher, said: “With inflation impacting food prices, many households are feeling the squeeze. A traditional Christmas dinner is something people cherish and may prioritise, but rising costs can make it harder to afford.

“By comparing prices, people can make more informed decisions, potentially stretching their budgets in order to prepare a festive meal without overspending.

“When a supermarket is seen as offering the "cheapest Christmas dinner," it can significantly improve its public image. For instance, discount chains like Aldi and Lidl have built reputations for affordability, and a low-cost Christmas dinner reinforces that perception. Meanwhile, premium retailers like Marks & Spencer may focus on promoting quality rather than the lowest price, showing how different brands prioritise either value or quality in their marketing.”

