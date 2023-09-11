Launch day looms for Harrogate Beer Week as full list of exciting events is announced

Watch more videos on Shots!

With free events, ticketed experiences and opportunities to book in advance, Harrogate Beer Week promises a fun-filled time, culminating in a grand finish with the town’s first-ever Septemberfest.

Run by Harrogate Beer Week Association and supported by Harrogate BID, the events showcase five great independent Harrogate breweries – and more.

Running from Monday, September 18 to Sunday, September 20, the highlights will include:

Harrogate Beer Week will include Tap Takeovers at venues like Major Tom's Social featuring renowned brewers such as Amity Brew Co, Polly’s Brew Co, and Northern Monk - and a lot more. (Picture contributed)

Tap Takeovers at venues like Starling Independent and Major Tom's Social featuring renowned brewers such as Amity Brew Co, Polly’s Brew Co, and Northern Monk.

Interactive Events such as Beers & Board Games, HBW Blind Beer Tasting, and Battle Of The Brewers: Cloudwater v Blackjack.

Live Musical from the staff and friends of the Devonshire Tap House, an Evening of Fiddles, and live music by Stan Smith.

Quizzes from the Beer Quiz at Rooster's Taproom, and a Quiz Crawl involving three Harrogate bars.

SEPTEMBERFEST – a mini-festival of food, drink, and live music at the Cedar Court Hotel Lawn & Tipi, spanning three days and offering a unique blend of festivities.

Harrogate Beer Week 2023: Full programme

Tuesday 19 September

An Evening of Fiddles | Tap on Tower Street | From 8pm

Wednesday 20 September

'Big Hitters' Tasting Event | Starling Independent, Oxford Street | 7pm

Wednesday 20 September

Blind Tasting: NEIPA Adventure | The Disappearing Chin, Beulah Street | 7pm

Thursday 21 September

AN EVENING OF FLAVOUR EXPLORATION WITH MARK DREDGE | Rooster’s Taproom (Upstairs), Hornbeam Park | 7.30pm

Thursday 21 September

Meet The Brewer with Left Handed Giant | North Bar Harrogate, Cheltenham Parade | 7pm

Thursday 21 September

Battle Of The Brewers: Cloudwater v Blackjack | The Disappearing Chin, Beulah Street | 7pm

Friday 22 September

Polly’s Brew Co X Northern Monk Tap Takeover | Major Tom’s Social, The Ginnel | From 4pm

Friday 22 September

SEPTEMBERFEST DAY ONE | Cedar Court Hotel Lawn & Tipi, Park Parade | From 5pm

Saturday 23 September

Harrogate Beer Week Bottle Share | HUSK Beer Emporium, Station Square | 5pm

Saturday 23 September

SEPTEMBERFEST DAY TWO | Cedar Court Hotel Lawn & Tipi, Park Parade | 12-5pm & 5.30-10pm

Sunday 24 September

Lilypad: Harrogate Beer Week Social | Lilypad, King’s Road | From 6pm

Sunday 24 September

Live Music: Stan Smith | The Disappearing Chin, Beulah Street | From 6pm

Sunday 24 September

An Afternoon of Brewery Tours | Rooster’s Brewery, Hornbeam Park | 2pm, 3pm and 4pm

Sunday 24 September

Sunday Wax! HBW Edition | HUSK Beer Emporium, Station Square | 12-5pm

Sunday 24 September

SEPTEMBERFEST DAY THREE: FAMILY DAY | Cedar Court Hotel Lawn & Tipi, Park Parade | 12-6pm

WEEK LONG HAPPENINGS

Beer World Cup | The Disappearing Chin, Beulah Street | Usual opening times

Small Batch Specials + Collabs + YUZU | Cold Bath Brewing, King’s Road | Usual opening times

Harrogate Ale Trail | Pick up a guide from The Harrogate Tap, The Disappearing Chin or HUSK and follow the trail | Usual opening times

HUSKTOBERFEST CONT. | HUSK Beer Emporium, Station Square | Usual opening times

Pizza Social Delivered To You | North Bar Harrogate, The Disappearing Chin, HUSK | Usual Pizza Social opening times