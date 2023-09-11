Launch day looms for Harrogate Beer Week as full list of exciting events is announced
With free events, ticketed experiences and opportunities to book in advance, Harrogate Beer Week promises a fun-filled time, culminating in a grand finish with the town’s first-ever Septemberfest.
Run by Harrogate Beer Week Association and supported by Harrogate BID, the events showcase five great independent Harrogate breweries – and more.
Running from Monday, September 18 to Sunday, September 20, the highlights will include:
Tap Takeovers at venues like Starling Independent and Major Tom's Social featuring renowned brewers such as Amity Brew Co, Polly’s Brew Co, and Northern Monk.
Interactive Events such as Beers & Board Games, HBW Blind Beer Tasting, and Battle Of The Brewers: Cloudwater v Blackjack.
Live Musical from the staff and friends of the Devonshire Tap House, an Evening of Fiddles, and live music by Stan Smith.
Quizzes from the Beer Quiz at Rooster's Taproom, and a Quiz Crawl involving three Harrogate bars.
SEPTEMBERFEST – a mini-festival of food, drink, and live music at the Cedar Court Hotel Lawn & Tipi, spanning three days and offering a unique blend of festivities.
Harrogate Beer Week 2023: Full programme
Tuesday 19 September
An Evening of Fiddles | Tap on Tower Street | From 8pm
Wednesday 20 September
'Big Hitters' Tasting Event | Starling Independent, Oxford Street | 7pm
Wednesday 20 September
Blind Tasting: NEIPA Adventure | The Disappearing Chin, Beulah Street | 7pm
Thursday 21 September
AN EVENING OF FLAVOUR EXPLORATION WITH MARK DREDGE | Rooster’s Taproom (Upstairs), Hornbeam Park | 7.30pm
Thursday 21 September
Meet The Brewer with Left Handed Giant | North Bar Harrogate, Cheltenham Parade | 7pm
Thursday 21 September
Battle Of The Brewers: Cloudwater v Blackjack | The Disappearing Chin, Beulah Street | 7pm
Friday 22 September
Polly’s Brew Co X Northern Monk Tap Takeover | Major Tom’s Social, The Ginnel | From 4pm
Friday 22 September
SEPTEMBERFEST DAY ONE | Cedar Court Hotel Lawn & Tipi, Park Parade | From 5pm
Saturday 23 September
Harrogate Beer Week Bottle Share | HUSK Beer Emporium, Station Square | 5pm
Saturday 23 September
SEPTEMBERFEST DAY TWO | Cedar Court Hotel Lawn & Tipi, Park Parade | 12-5pm & 5.30-10pm
Sunday 24 September
Lilypad: Harrogate Beer Week Social | Lilypad, King’s Road | From 6pm
Sunday 24 September
Live Music: Stan Smith | The Disappearing Chin, Beulah Street | From 6pm
Sunday 24 September
An Afternoon of Brewery Tours | Rooster’s Brewery, Hornbeam Park | 2pm, 3pm and 4pm
Sunday 24 September
Sunday Wax! HBW Edition | HUSK Beer Emporium, Station Square | 12-5pm
Sunday 24 September
SEPTEMBERFEST DAY THREE: FAMILY DAY | Cedar Court Hotel Lawn & Tipi, Park Parade | 12-6pm
WEEK LONG HAPPENINGS
Beer World Cup | The Disappearing Chin, Beulah Street | Usual opening times
Small Batch Specials + Collabs + YUZU | Cold Bath Brewing, King’s Road | Usual opening times
Harrogate Ale Trail | Pick up a guide from The Harrogate Tap, The Disappearing Chin or HUSK and follow the trail | Usual opening times
HUSKTOBERFEST CONT. | HUSK Beer Emporium, Station Square | Usual opening times
Pizza Social Delivered To You | North Bar Harrogate, The Disappearing Chin, HUSK | Usual Pizza Social opening times
For more information: https://www.harrogatebeerweek.co.uk/programme