Kids eat free at Subway this summer
One free Kids Meal, which includes a 4” Sub, a snack, and a drink, is available to claim with the purchase of any full price Footlong Sub or SubMelt, at participating Subway restaurants nationwide.
It’s the first time that the Kids Eat Free offer will be available at Subway restaurants during the summer holidays, which follows the success of the same offer which ran at Easter, in a bid to help families navigate the cost of living crisis.
For offer details and a list of participating restaurants, visit: https://www.subway.com/en-gb/campaigns
EMEA Brand & UK&I Marketing Director at Subway Kirstey Elston, said: “We’re so excited to be launching our Kids Eat Free offer again. By running for an even longer time throughout the summer break, our aim is to help families enjoy the holidays and spend quality time together, with less worry about the cost.”
“To date, Subway®’s Kids Eat Free offer has helped feed over 57,000 families across the UK and Ireland.”
The Kids Eat Free offer is part of Subway’s ongoing commitment to support guests throughout the year with great value meals, Subs start from £2.99.
