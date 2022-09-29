It's apple harvest time at Beningbrough Hall, near Harrogate - here's when you can visit

As the leaves start to take on their golden tones and pumpkins get plumper in the vegetable patch, attention turns to the apple harvest, which is being celebrated between Wednesday October 5 and Sunday October 9.

Packed with bite-sized tips, talks and demonstrations - the week is full of fruity goodness for visitors to enjoy.

Mark Pethullis, gardener at Beningbrough Hall, Gallery and Gardens, near Harrogate, said: “Apple harvest is one of my favourite events at Beningbrough, celebrating the many wonderful varieties we grow in the walled garden always feels like a special way to mark the beginning of autumn.”

Red Admiral butterfly on some apples.

Taking place within Beningbrough’s walled garden, National Trust gardeners will be on hand to answer all your questions.

Each day expect short talks, with a chance to pick the perfect apple straight from the tree and sample the freshest juice, cold off the press.

There will be the popular apple display showcasing some of the different varieties grown in the garden, from big, luscious reds to mellow golden and crunchy green varieties.

Mark went on to say, “Despite the recent drought, it’s a good year for fruit tree and we’re set for a bumper harvest. A dry spring with no late frosts is perfect for pollinators to make the most of the lasting blossom.”

Apple pressing at Beningbrough Hall.

More than 90 varieties of fruit are grown in the walled garden on 170 trees and shrubs trained into pyramids, cordons and espaliers.

The orchard adds to this nature haven with a dozen more full-size trees, most of which are old Yorkshire varieties.

The hall and galleries remain closed for ongoing conservation work and re-wire, but the restaurant and shop are open, along with the wilderness play area and wider parkland.

The apple harvest runs from October 5 to 9, 10am to 5pm each day, with free entry to the gardens for National Trust and RHS members and under-fives.

Child collecting apples in a garden.