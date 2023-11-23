Introducing the newest addition to the Salter Air Fryer range, the multi-purpose XL Digital Steam Air Fryer 6.5l

Salter, one of the UK’s most established housewares brands, has used its expertise to create a multi-purpose solution that lets you experiment with a range of cooking methods while saving money on energy bills and freeing up precious worktop and cupboard space.

From perfectly golden wedges and crispy bacon, to delicious steamed veg and fish, you can now create a wide menu of healthy dishes without cluttering your kitchen with the NEW

XL Digital Steam Air Fryer from Salter.

Versatile and space-saving, this multi-cooker combines two appliances in one, allowing you to steam and air fry your food. With a family-friendly 6.5L capacity and 6 cooking functions, it combines 1700W of power for air frying with a 1L water tank.

The latest XL Digital Steam Air Fryer from Salter.

The ‘Steam Lock’ technology is a setting that enables you to steam and air fry in one programme, locking the moisture in first through steaming, and then crisping it up at the end

with the air fry function. The clever technology also means no pre-heating so it can cut your energy bills by a whopping 69 per cent.

The powerful air fryer, currently retailing at £149.99, comes in a modern black finish, with sleek LED controls to make it easy to select your settings, while the adjustable temperature control lets you customise your cooking temperature for perfect results - whether you’re crisping up or steaming. It also comes with a removable non-stick cooking tray for easy cleaning, and auto-shut off for added safety.

Top tip: If you’re staying in rather than going out and looking for a more cost-effective alternative to a takeaway, use the XL Digital Steam Air Fryer to steam Chinese dumplings and cook salt & pepper ribs for a tasty Friday night treat!