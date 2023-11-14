Independent Harrogate bar is to launch family-friendly Christmas Market for small local traders

There is to be a new Christmas market in Harrogate, family-friendly and low key and focused on the local small independents.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The ‘Keep It Local’ Christmas Market will take place on Sunday, December 3 at the North Bar on Cheltenham Parade in Harrogate.

It’s the work of North Bar itself, the popular craft beer bar which is part of the award-winning independent series of bars which pioneered Britain’s craft beer revolution when it was first launched in Leeds in 1997.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The North Bar’s Leeds-based brewery was recently named the UK’s Brewery of the Year.

Looking forward to the ‘Keep It Local’ Christmas Market - Harrogate North Bar's general manager Abigail Reekie, centre, with staff members Eithne Keogh and Lucy Graham are gearing up for the one-day festive event. (Picture Graham Chalmers)

Harrogate North Bar’s general manager Abigail Reekie said the festive event aimed to put local creators first.

"It’s December that gets small independents through the quiet months,” she said.

"There are no fees and the small traders taking part will keep all their money.

"The tables will be waiting for them ready to go.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The free event taking place on both floors of Harrogate’s North Bar and its ‘snug’ seems set to be a great success - it’s already fully subscribed for stalls.

Harrogate North Bar’s ‘Keep It Local’ Christmas Market is about more than just gifts.

The welcoming North Bar team will bring the festive spirit with refreshments, live music and more.

General manager Abigail Reekie said: “It’s about everyone having a nice time in a family-friendly way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There will be soft play mats for children and mulled wine and mulled cider for the adults.

"The bar will be open and there will be Christmas toasties with vegetarian and vegan options.

"Local singer-songwriter Josh Ozturk will be playing a live set in the afternoon.”

Offering visitors a variety of potential Christmas gifts to buy, among the items on sale will be jewellery, art, woolcraft, soaps, toiletries, embroidery and pet goods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the names taking up stalls at the North Bar Market which many will recognise are Yarn Etc, House of Hass and Harrogate Cat Rescue.

Several others are local online traders who may be less well know.