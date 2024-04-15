Incredible rise of Italian restaurant in Harrogate which is marking its fourth anniversary with a new light lunch menu

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celebrating its fourth anniversary, Pranzo Italian has been quietly making waves in a town not known for being short of Italian restaurants.

Launched in October 2020 by owner, founder and chef Marco Greco, this independent, family-run business decided to mark its anniversary by launching a new great value light lunch menu.

The Harrogate Advertiser was invited along to Cold Bath Road where the restaurant has become one of the highlights of a genuine hub of independent shops, bars, cafes and restaurants.

Celebrating its fourth anniversary, Harrogate's Pranzo Italian has been quietly making waves in a town not known for being short of Italian restaurants. (Picture contributed)

In late 2022 Pranzo Italian doubled its capacity after taking on a lease on the former hairdressers next door.

It looks swish and spacious in a contemporary way with an attractive roofed terrace attracting the sun opposite notable local landmark 108 Fine Art Gallery just across the road.

But it quickly becomes apparent that the popularity of Pranzo, which has been achieved largely by word of mouth, is not reliant on looks - this is a rare case of both style and substance.

Specialising in authentic southern Italian cuisine and carefully-selected imported wine, owner Marco's family originate from the Calabria area of southern Italy.

An example of the Beef Shin Ragu at Pranzo Italian in Harrogate - Specialising in authentic southern Italian cuisine and carefully-selected imported wine, owner Marco's family originate from the Calabria area of southern Italy. (Picture contributed)

His cooking is inspired by his Nonna or grandmother and family photographs still adorn the walls with a quiet pride.

Some the family recipes are still on the menu

What they don't do, however, is pizza.

What they do do is make fresh, homemade pasta each morning with menus that reflect Calabrian tradition with some spicy dishes and intense flavours.

In late 2022 Pranzo Italian in Harrogate doubled its capacity after taking on a lease on the former hairdressers next door. (Picture Graham Chalmers)

The wide range of dishes offer fresh and delicious food with understated sophistication.

There may be traditional recipes involved but there are also delightful little twists and turns across the board with unusual types of pasta and more.

The Pranzo lasagne, with its conscious lackof Béchamel sauce, is the best this reporter has ever tasted.

Other popular favourites include the lobster ravioli, the Classic arancini stuffed with four-hour braised beef shin ragu, peas and melting Asiago cheese and Paccheri featuring home-made spicy nduja sausage.

Those small unusual touches also apply to the dessert menu, which includes hot Italian sticky toffee fig pudding topped with clotted cream, ice cream and caramel sauce and Torta della Nonna - lemon and pine nut custard tart, blood orange mascarpone.

Already proving popular in the new light lunch menu are Steamed fresh mussels, garlic, white wine and cream with toasted focaccia and Mafalde with garlic, confit cherry tomatoes, spinach, white wine and cream and parmesan

The attention to detail applied by founder and chef Marco Greco and his team even extends to the beer.

Crisp, citrusy and delicious, Pranzo Lager has been created by Harrogate-based Cold Bath Brewery.

Throughout this reporter's lunchtime experience, the staff are attentive and knowledgeable, appearing almost by magic just on your shoulder as a question makes itself

known.

Such has been Pranzo Italian's almost organic success since Marco Greco opened a humble Italian lunch bar, cooking together in the kitchen with his dad, it already has second restaurant in Ilkley.

And it is about to open a third in Horsforth in May.

The hospitality industry is going through a testing time but there is a buzz about Pranzo, albeit in a relaxed way, that gives hope there is a bright future for the food and drink sector.

It is the best Italian restaurant in Harrogate?If it isn't, it is certainly part of a small number flying the flag for a high standard.

Many restaurants have the word "Italian" above the door.Some have even clearly been inspired by Italy.

But Pranzo feels as if heart and soul is still reassuringly in Calabria.

Factfile: Pranzo Italian, 31-37 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

The new light lunch menu is available Monday to Friday, noon-4.30pm.

(Two Courses at £18.95 or Three Courses at £23.95).

Pranzo also boasts a seasonal specials menu and a wide variety of cocktails.