IN PICTURES: These are the 15 establishments in the Harrogate district that have recently been awarded a new food hygiene rating from the Food Standards Agency

A total of 15 establishments across the Harrogate district have recently received a new food hygiene rating from the Food Standards Agency.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 9th Aug 2023, 16:10 BST

Food hygiene ratings help you choose where to eat out by telling you how seriously the business takes their food hygiene standards.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

Here are the Harrogate businesses that have recently been awarded a food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency...

Located at 36 Victoria Avenue, Harrogate, HG1 5PR | This establishment was awarded a five star food hygiene rating on 3 August

1. The Harrogate Club

Located at 36 Victoria Avenue, Harrogate, HG1 5PR | This establishment was awarded a five star food hygiene rating on 3 August Photo: Archive

Located at 2 Albert Street, Harrogate, HG1 1JG | This establishment was awarded a five star food hygiene rating on 2 August

2. Pizza Express

Located at 2 Albert Street, Harrogate, HG1 1JG | This establishment was awarded a five star food hygiene rating on 2 August Photo: Archive

Located at 9 Bower Street, Harrogate, HG1 5BQ | This establishment was awarded a five star food hygiene rating on 1 August

3. Harrogate Brunch Club

Located at 9 Bower Street, Harrogate, HG1 5BQ | This establishment was awarded a five star food hygiene rating on 1 August Photo: Archive

Located at 19-21 Cambridge Street, Harrogate, HG1 1RW | This establishment was awarded a five star food hygiene rating on 1 August

4. Muffin Break

Located at 19-21 Cambridge Street, Harrogate, HG1 1RW | This establishment was awarded a five star food hygiene rating on 1 August Photo: Archive

