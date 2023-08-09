A total of 15 establishments across the Harrogate district have recently received a new food hygiene rating from the Food Standards Agency.

Food hygiene ratings help you choose where to eat out by telling you how seriously the business takes their food hygiene standards.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

Here are the Harrogate businesses that have recently been awarded a food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency...

1 . The Harrogate Club Located at 36 Victoria Avenue, Harrogate, HG1 5PR | This establishment was awarded a five star food hygiene rating on 3 August Photo: Archive Photo Sales

2 . Pizza Express Located at 2 Albert Street, Harrogate, HG1 1JG | This establishment was awarded a five star food hygiene rating on 2 August Photo: Archive Photo Sales

3 . Harrogate Brunch Club Located at 9 Bower Street, Harrogate, HG1 5BQ | This establishment was awarded a five star food hygiene rating on 1 August Photo: Archive Photo Sales

4 . Muffin Break Located at 19-21 Cambridge Street, Harrogate, HG1 1RW | This establishment was awarded a five star food hygiene rating on 1 August Photo: Archive Photo Sales