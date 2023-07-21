News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: These are 15 of the best restaurants to visit in the Harrogate district - as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers

When it comes to restaurants across the district, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best to visit according to you.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 21st Jul 2023, 12:10 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 12:17 BST

Are you looking for a new restaurant to visit or you just want to know that your favourite is one of the best in town?

In no particular order, here are some of the best restaurants to visit in the Harrogate district, as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers...

Located at Station Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1HQ

1. Farmhouse

Located at Station Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1HQ Photo: Archive

Located at 5 Raglan Street, Harrogate, HG1 1LE

2. The Tannin Level

Located at 5 Raglan Street, Harrogate, HG1 1LE Photo: Archive

Located at Cheltenham Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1BX

3. Cardamom Black

Located at Cheltenham Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1BX Photo: Archive

Located at Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, HG2 0NA

4. La Feria

Located at Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, HG2 0NA Photo: Archive

