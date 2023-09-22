News you can trust since 1836
We take a look at 15 of the best places to go for lunch in the Harrogate district according to Google Reviews

IN PICTURES: These are 15 of the best places to go for lunch in the Harrogate district according to Google Reviews

When it comes to places to go out for lunch in Harrogate, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best to visit.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 11:56 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 12:19 BST

Looking for somewhere to go out for lunch with your family or friends this weekend?

These are 15 of the best places to go in the Harrogate district according to Google Reviews...

Located at 11-13 Mount Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1BX | Google Reviews Rating: 4.7

1. Konak Meze Turkish Restaurant

Located at 11-13 Mount Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1BX | Google Reviews Rating: 4.7 Photo: Archive

Located at 11A Princes Square, Harrogate, HG1 1ND | Google Reviews Rating: 4.7

2. Papas Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine

Located at 11A Princes Square, Harrogate, HG1 1ND | Google Reviews Rating: 4.7 Photo: Archive

Located at 4 Mayfield Grove, Harrogate, HG1 5HB | Google Reviews Rating: 4.7

3. Mykonos Bar & Grill

Located at 4 Mayfield Grove, Harrogate, HG1 5HB | Google Reviews Rating: 4.7 Photo: Archive

Located at 23 Cheltenham Crescent, Harrogate, HG1 1DH | Google Reviews Rating: 4.6

4. Taverna

Located at 23 Cheltenham Crescent, Harrogate, HG1 1DH | Google Reviews Rating: 4.6 Photo: Archive

