IN PICTURES: These are 15 of the best places to go for cocktails in Harrogate according to Google Reviews

When it comes to places to go for cocktails in Harrogate, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best to visit.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 8th Apr 2023, 08:00 BST

Are you looking for somewhere to go out for cocktails with your friends this weekend?

Whether you fancy a cosmopolitan or a mojito, these are some of the best places you need to visit to get the best cocktails...

Located at John Street, Harrogate, HG1 1JZ | Google Reviews Rating: 5.0

1. Papito's

Located at John Street, Harrogate, HG1 1JZ | Google Reviews Rating: 5.0 Photo: Archive

Located at 34a Oxford Street, Harrogate, HG1 1PP | Google Reviews Rating: 4.8

2. Essenza Bar & Tapas

Located at 34a Oxford Street, Harrogate, HG1 1PP | Google Reviews Rating: 4.8 Photo: Archive

Located at 54 Parliament Street, Harrogate, HG1 2RL | Google Reviews Rating: 4.7

3. Best Bar

Located at 54 Parliament Street, Harrogate, HG1 2RL | Google Reviews Rating: 4.7 Photo: Archive

Located at 90 Station Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1HQ | Google Reviews Rating: 4.7

4. Bacchus Wine & Cocktail Bar

Located at 90 Station Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1HQ | Google Reviews Rating: 4.7 Photo: Archive

Harrogate