IN PICTURES: These are 15 of the best places to go for a roast dinner in the Harrogate district according to Tripadvisor

When it comes to places to go for a roast dinner in Harrogate, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best to visit.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 14th Jul 2023, 13:10 BST

A roast dinner is a British classic and there are plenty of places in the Harrogate district where you can enjoy the popular dish.

To help you out, here are some of the best places you can get a roast dinner, according to Tripadvisor...

Located at Main Street, Brearton, Knaresborough, HG3 3BX

1. The Malt Shovel

Located at Main Street, Brearton, Knaresborough, HG3 3BX Photo: Archive

Located at Station Road, Birstwith, Harrogate, HG3 3AG

2. The Station Hotel

Located at Station Road, Birstwith, Harrogate, HG3 3AG Photo: Archive

Located at 5 Raglan Street, Harrogate, HG1 1LE

3. The Tannin Level

Located at 5 Raglan Street, Harrogate, HG1 1LE Photo: Archive

Located at 6 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, HG2 0NA

4. William & Victoria

Located at 6 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, HG2 0NA Photo: Archive

