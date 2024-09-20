In no particular order, here are some of the best places to get a pint across the district, as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers..
1. Cold Bath Brewing Co.
Located at 46 King's Road, Harrogate, HG1 5JW Photo: Archive
2. The Fat Badger
Located at Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, HG2 0NF Photo: Archive
3. The Disappearing Chin
Located at 38 Beulah Street, Harrogate, HG1 1QH Photo: Archive
4. Balcony Sports Bar
Located at Harrogate Cricket Ground, St George's Road, Harrogate, HG2 9BP Photo: Archive
