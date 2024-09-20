We take a look at 15 of the best places to get a pint in the Harrogate district – as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readersWe take a look at 15 of the best places to get a pint in the Harrogate district – as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers
IN PICTURES: These are 15 of the best places to get a pint in the Harrogate district – as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers

By Lucy Chappell
Published 20th Sep 2024, 06:00 BST
When it comes to places to go for a pint in Harrogate, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best to visit.

In no particular order, here are some of the best places to get a pint across the district, as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers..

Located at 46 King's Road, Harrogate, HG1 5JW

1. Cold Bath Brewing Co.

Located at 46 King's Road, Harrogate, HG1 5JW Photo: Archive

Located at Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, HG2 0NF

2. The Fat Badger

Located at Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, HG2 0NF Photo: Archive

Located at 38 Beulah Street, Harrogate, HG1 1QH

3. The Disappearing Chin

Located at 38 Beulah Street, Harrogate, HG1 1QH Photo: Archive

Located at Harrogate Cricket Ground, St George's Road, Harrogate, HG2 9BP

4. Balcony Sports Bar

Located at Harrogate Cricket Ground, St George's Road, Harrogate, HG2 9BP Photo: Archive

