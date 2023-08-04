IN PICTURES: These are 15 of the best cafés to visit in the Harrogate district - as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers
When it comes to cafés across the Harrogate district, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best to visit according to you.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 4th Aug 2023, 12:38 BST
Are you looking for a new café to visit or you just want to know that your favourite is one of the best in town?
In no particular order, here are some of the best café to visit in the Harrogate district, as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers...
Page 1 of 4