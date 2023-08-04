News you can trust since 1836
We take a look at 15 of the best cafés to visit in the Harrogate district - as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers

IN PICTURES: These are 15 of the best cafés to visit in the Harrogate district - as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers

When it comes to cafés across the Harrogate district, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best to visit according to you.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 4th Aug 2023, 12:38 BST

Are you looking for a new café to visit or you just want to know that your favourite is one of the best in town?

In no particular order, here are some of the best café to visit in the Harrogate district, as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers...

Located at Westminster Arcade, Parliament Street, Harrogate, HG1 2RN

1. The Harrogate Tea Rooms

Located at Westminster Arcade, Parliament Street, Harrogate, HG1 2RN Photo: Archive

Located at 49 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, HG2 0NL

2. Tilly Peppers

Located at 49 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, HG2 0NL Photo: Archive

Located at 26 East Parade, Harrogate, HG1 5LT

3. 65 Degrees

Located at 26 East Parade, Harrogate, HG1 5LT Photo: Archive

Located at 1 Royal Parade, Harrogate, HG1 2SZ

4. Hoxton North

Located at 1 Royal Parade, Harrogate, HG1 2SZ Photo: Archive

