IN PICTURES: These are 15 of the best beer gardens to visit in the Harrogate district this weekend - as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers

When it comes to beer gardens across the district, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best that you need to visit.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 8th Sep 2023, 13:09 BST

Who doesn’t love spending their weekend in a beer garden, especially in the glorious sunshine

In no particular order, here are the best beer gardens to visit in the Harrogate district, as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers...

Located at 59 Bilton Lane, Harrogate, HG1 4DH

1. Gardeners Arms

Located at 59 Bilton Lane, Harrogate, HG1 4DH Photo: Archive

Located at 1 Ripon Road, Harrogate, HG1 2SY

2. The Harrogate Inn

Located at 1 Ripon Road, Harrogate, HG1 2SY Photo: Archive

Located at 20 King's Road, Harrogate, HG1 5JW

3. Christies

Located at 20 King's Road, Harrogate, HG1 5JW Photo: Archive

Located at 26-30 Cheltenham Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1DB

4. The Inn at Cheltenham Parade

Located at 26-30 Cheltenham Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1DB Photo: Archive

