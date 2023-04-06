IN PICTURES: These are 15 of the best beer gardens to visit in the Harrogate district according to Google Reviews
When it comes to bars and pubs with beer gardens in Harrogate, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best to visit.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 6th Apr 2023, 08:00 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 09:08 BST
The weather is FINALLY starting to get warmer and a long bank holiday weekend is just around the corner
If you fancy heading out with your friends this weekend, then here are some of the best beer gardens to visit in the Harrogate district...
