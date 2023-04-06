News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: These are 15 of the best beer gardens to visit in the Harrogate district according to Google Reviews

When it comes to bars and pubs with beer gardens in Harrogate, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best to visit.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 6th Apr 2023, 08:00 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 09:08 BST

The weather is FINALLY starting to get warmer and a long bank holiday weekend is just around the corner

If you fancy heading out with your friends this weekend, then here are some of the best beer gardens to visit in the Harrogate district...

Located at Unit 4, Royal Baths, Parliament Street, Harrogate, HG1 2RR

1. The Winter Gardens, Harrogate

Located at Unit 4, Royal Baths, Parliament Street, Harrogate, HG1 2RR Photo: Gerard Binks

Located at 1-3 Crescent Road, Harrogate, HG1 2RS

2. Hales Bar, Harrogate

Located at 1-3 Crescent Road, Harrogate, HG1 2RS Photo: Marcus Corazzi

Located at Knox Lane, Harrogate, HG1 3AP

3. The Knox, Harrogate

Located at Knox Lane, Harrogate, HG1 3AP Photo: Archive

Located at 7 Cheltenham Crescent, Harrogate, HG1 1DH

4. The Little Ale House, Harrogate

Located at 7 Cheltenham Crescent, Harrogate, HG1 1DH Photo: Archive

