The summer holidays are here and with it, the opportunity to spend long-lunches at beautiful restaurants during the heady days of summer.
Ripon has a wide selection of choice foods which makes it a city well-worth visiting this summer.
We’ve taken inspiration from Tripavisor and found 13 of the best top-quality lunch spots in and around Ripon.
Menus range from mouth-watering dishes and international cuisine to vegetarian and vegan options and children’s menus perfect for the school holidays.
1. Realitea, North Street
Realitea is a unique place with hand blended teas and delicately selected spices infused into a variety of cakes and tradition scones. Thought has gone into the smallest of details. The owner delightfully combines both Indian and British cafe culture. Photo: Realitea
2. Wilfrid's Cafe, Kirkgate
A traditional, honest menu with well-crafted classics and homely comforts such as homemade scones, cakes and savoury pies. Photo: Google Maps
3. Storehouse Kitchen, North Street
The Storehouse Kitchen is a relaxed restaurant and grill serving carefully prepared food. The kitchen use the best locally sourced produce and wild foraged ingredients. It also boasts a quality wine list, cool cocktails and an impressive selection of gins and spirits. Photo: Google Maps
4. The Chimes Cafe, Kirkgate
The Chimes Cafe has a traditional British menu with vegetarian options and a friendly down-to-earth atmosphere. Photo: Google Maps