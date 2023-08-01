News you can trust since 1836
These are the top places to eat lunch in Ripon this summer according to Tripadvisor.
IN PICTURES: These are 13 of the best places to go out for lunch in Ripon according to Tripadvisor

The summer holidays are here and with it, the opportunity to spend long-lunches at beautiful restaurants during the heady days of summer.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 1st Aug 2023, 13:46 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 16:27 BST

Ripon has a wide selection of choice foods which makes it a city well-worth visiting this summer.

We’ve taken inspiration from Tripavisor and found 13 of the best top-quality lunch spots in and around Ripon.

Menus range from mouth-watering dishes and international cuisine to vegetarian and vegan options and children’s menus perfect for the school holidays.

Realitea is a unique place with hand blended teas and delicately selected spices infused into a variety of cakes and tradition scones. Thought has gone into the smallest of details. The owner delightfully combines both Indian and British cafe culture.

1. Realitea, North Street

Realitea is a unique place with hand blended teas and delicately selected spices infused into a variety of cakes and tradition scones. Thought has gone into the smallest of details. The owner delightfully combines both Indian and British cafe culture.

A traditional, honest menu with well-crafted classics and homely comforts such as homemade scones, cakes and savoury pies.

2. Wilfrid's Cafe, Kirkgate

A traditional, honest menu with well-crafted classics and homely comforts such as homemade scones, cakes and savoury pies.

The Storehouse Kitchen is a relaxed restaurant and grill serving carefully prepared food. The kitchen use the best locally sourced produce and wild foraged ingredients. It also boasts a quality wine list, cool cocktails and an impressive selection of gins and spirits.

3. Storehouse Kitchen, North Street

The Storehouse Kitchen is a relaxed restaurant and grill serving carefully prepared food. The kitchen use the best locally sourced produce and wild foraged ingredients. It also boasts a quality wine list, cool cocktails and an impressive selection of gins and spirits.

The Chimes Cafe has a traditional British menu with vegetarian options and a friendly down-to-earth atmosphere.

4. The Chimes Cafe, Kirkgate

The Chimes Cafe has a traditional British menu with vegetarian options and a friendly down-to-earth atmosphere.

