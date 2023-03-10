News you can trust since 1836
We reveal the best restaurants and takeaways to get a curry in the Harrogate district - as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers
IN PICTURES: These are 12 of the best restaurants and takeaways to get a curry in the Harrogate district - as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers

When it comes to places to go for a curry in Harrogate, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best places.

By Lucy Chappell
4 hours ago
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 5:14pm

Looking for somewhere to go out or order in a curry with your family or friends?

In no particular order, here are the best places in the Harrogate district, as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers...

Located at 9-11 Cheltenham Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1DD

1. Shalimar, Harrogate

Photo: Adrian Murray

Located at 32 Cheltenham Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1DB

2. Jinnah Restaurant, Harrogate

Photo: Adrian Murray

Located at 67 High Street, Harrogate, HG2 7LH

3. Starbeck Tandoori, Harrogate

Photo: Gerard Binks

Located at 146A King's Road, Harrogate, HG1 5HY

4. Kushi Tandoori, Harrogate

Photo: Archive

Page 1 of 3
Harrogate