IN PICTURES: These are 12 of the best places to get a sandwich in the Harrogate district - as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers

When it comes to places to get a sandwich across the district, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best to visit.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 23rd May 2023, 12:35 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 12:50 BST

It’s British Sandwich Week (22-28 May) and who doesn’t love a good sandwich?!

In no particular order, here are the best places to get one in the Harrogate district, as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers...

Located at 2A Albert Street, Harrogate, HG1 1JG

1. Thug Sandwich Co.

Located at 2A Albert Street, Harrogate, HG1 1JG Photo: Archive

Located at 26a East Parade, Harrogate, HG1 5LT

2. 65 Degrees

Located at 26a East Parade, Harrogate, HG1 5LT Photo: Archive

Located at 160 King's Road, Harrogate, HG1 5JG

3. Little Breads

Located at 160 King's Road, Harrogate, HG1 5JG Photo: Archive

Located at 46 Church Avenue, Harrogate, HG1 4HG

4. Avenue Bakery

Located at 46 Church Avenue, Harrogate, HG1 4HG Photo: Archive

