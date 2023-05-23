IN PICTURES: These are 12 of the best places to get a sandwich in the Harrogate district - as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers
When it comes to places to get a sandwich across the district, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best to visit.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 23rd May 2023, 12:35 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 12:50 BST
It’s British Sandwich Week (22-28 May) and who doesn’t love a good sandwich?!
In no particular order, here are the best places to get one in the Harrogate district, as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers...
Page 1 of 3