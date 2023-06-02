News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: These are 12 of the best places for fish and chips in the Harrogate district - as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers

When it comes to fish and chips shops across the district, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best to visit.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 08:00 BST

To celebrate National Fish and Chip Day (2 June) we asked you to tell us your favourite fish and chip shops

Fish and chips is a British classic and there are plenty of places across Harrogate where you can enjoy the much-loved popular dish.

To help you out, in no particular order, here are twelve of the best places to get your fish and chips – as chosen by you...

Located at 34 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, HG2 0NA

1. Oliver's

Located at 34 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, HG2 0NA Photo: Archive

Located at 4 Mount Street, Harrogate, HG2 8DQ

2. Oatlands Mount Fisheries

Located at 4 Mount Street, Harrogate, HG2 8DQ Photo: Archive

Located at 2 Coronation Avenue, Harrogate, HG2 8BY

3. Coronation Fisheries

Located at 2 Coronation Avenue, Harrogate, HG2 8BY Photo: Archive

Located at 8-12 Cheltenham Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1DB

4. Graveleys Of Harrogate

Located at 8-12 Cheltenham Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1DB Photo: Archive

