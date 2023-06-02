When it comes to fish and chips shops across the district, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best to visit.

To celebrate National Fish and Chip Day (2 June) we asked you to tell us your favourite fish and chip shops

Fish and chips is a British classic and there are plenty of places across Harrogate where you can enjoy the much-loved popular dish.

To help you out, in no particular order, here are twelve of the best places to get your fish and chips – as chosen by you...

1 . Oliver's Located at 34 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, HG2 0NA Photo: Archive Photo Sales

2 . Oatlands Mount Fisheries Located at 4 Mount Street, Harrogate, HG2 8DQ Photo: Archive Photo Sales

3 . Coronation Fisheries Located at 2 Coronation Avenue, Harrogate, HG2 8BY Photo: Archive Photo Sales

4 . Graveleys Of Harrogate Located at 8-12 Cheltenham Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1DB Photo: Archive Photo Sales

