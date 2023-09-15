News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Family pay tribute to 17-year-old killed in collision in Harrogate district
Police called following 'sudden death' of man in Harrogate town centre
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
We take a look at 12 of the best places for fish and chips in the Harrogate district according to Google ReviewsWe take a look at 12 of the best places for fish and chips in the Harrogate district according to Google Reviews
We take a look at 12 of the best places for fish and chips in the Harrogate district according to Google Reviews

IN PICTURES: These are 12 of the best places for fish and chips in the Harrogate district according to Google Reviews

When it comes to places to get fish and chips from across the district, there is plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best to visit.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 15th Sep 2023, 12:21 BST

Fish and chips is a British classic and there are plenty of places across Harrogate where you can enjoy the much-loved popular dish

To help you out, here are twelve of the best places to get your fish and chips from according to Google Reviews...

Located at 241 Skipton Road, Harrogate, HG1 3EY │ Google Reviews Rating: 4.7

1. The Wharfe of Harrogate

Located at 241 Skipton Road, Harrogate, HG1 3EY │ Google Reviews Rating: 4.7 Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Located at 4 Mount Street, Harrogate, HG2 8DQ │ Google Reviews Rating: 4.7

2. Oatlands Mount Fisheries

Located at 4 Mount Street, Harrogate, HG2 8DQ │ Google Reviews Rating: 4.7 Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Located at 12 High Street, Harrogate, HG2 7HY │ Google Reviews Rating: 4.6

3. Bradleys

Located at 12 High Street, Harrogate, HG2 7HY │ Google Reviews Rating: 4.6 Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Located at 2 Coronation Avenue, Harrogate, HG2 8BY │ Google Reviews Rating: 4.6

4. Coronation Fisheries

Located at 2 Coronation Avenue, Harrogate, HG2 8BY │ Google Reviews Rating: 4.6 Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Harrogate