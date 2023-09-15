IN PICTURES: These are 12 of the best places for fish and chips in the Harrogate district according to Google Reviews
When it comes to places to get fish and chips from across the district, there is plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best to visit.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 15th Sep 2023, 12:21 BST
Fish and chips is a British classic and there are plenty of places across Harrogate where you can enjoy the much-loved popular dish
To help you out, here are twelve of the best places to get your fish and chips from according to Google Reviews...
1 / 3