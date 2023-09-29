News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: These are 12 of the best dog friendly cafes to visit in the Harrogate district according to Google Reviews

When it comes to dog friendly cafes in the Harrogate district, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best to visit.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 29th Sep 2023, 16:36 BST

Are you looking for somewhere to go out for coffee and cake this weekend and want to take your furry friends with you?

Here are some of the best dog fur-iendly cafes to visit in the Harrogate district according to Google Reviews...

Located at 35 Cheltenham Crescent, Harrogate,HG1 1DH | Google Reviews Rating: 4.8

1. No35 Harrogate

Located at 35 Cheltenham Crescent, Harrogate,HG1 1DH | Google Reviews Rating: 4.8 Photo: Archive

Located at 43 St Winifred's Avenue, Harrogate, HG2 8LT | Google Reviews Rating: 4.8

2. Brew Bar

Located at 43 St Winifred's Avenue, Harrogate, HG2 8LT | Google Reviews Rating: 4.8 Photo: Archive

Located at 3-4 John Street, Harrogate, HG1 1JZ | Google Reviews Rating: 4.8

3. Brio Cafe

Located at 3-4 John Street, Harrogate, HG1 1JZ | Google Reviews Rating: 4.8 Photo: Archive

Located at 25 Regent Parade, Harrogate, HG1 5AZ | Google Reviews Rating: 4.8

4. The Dogs Bakery & Cafe

Located at 25 Regent Parade, Harrogate, HG1 5AZ | Google Reviews Rating: 4.8 Photo: Archive

