News you can trust since 1836
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
We take a look at 12 of the best Chinese restaurants and takeaways in the Harrogate district according to Google ReviewsWe take a look at 12 of the best Chinese restaurants and takeaways in the Harrogate district according to Google Reviews
We take a look at 12 of the best Chinese restaurants and takeaways in the Harrogate district according to Google Reviews

IN PICTURES: These are 12 of the best Chinese restaurants and takeaways in the Harrogate district according to Google Reviews

When it comes to Chinese restaurants and takeaways in Harrogate, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 7th Jul 2023, 12:24 BST

Are you looking for a new Chinese restaurant or takeaway or you just want to know that your favourite is one of the best in town?

Here we reveal twelve of the best Chinese restaurants and takeaways in Harrogate according to Google Reviews...

Located at 183 Woodfield Road, Harrogate, HG1 4JB │Google Reviews Rating: 4.8

1. China Dragon

Located at 183 Woodfield Road, Harrogate, HG1 4JB │Google Reviews Rating: 4.8 Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Located at 5 Cambridge Road, Harrogate, HG1 1PB │Google Reviews Rating: 4.7

2. Cambridge Cafe

Located at 5 Cambridge Road, Harrogate, HG1 1PB │Google Reviews Rating: 4.7 Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Located at 28 Swan Road, Harrogate, HG1 2SE │Google Reviews Rating: 4.7

3. The Orchid Restaurant at Studley Hotel

Located at 28 Swan Road, Harrogate, HG1 2SE │Google Reviews Rating: 4.7 Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Located at 8 Station Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1UE │Google Reviews Rating: 4.6

4. HAKS Little Royal Baths Chinese Restaurant

Located at 8 Station Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1UE │Google Reviews Rating: 4.6 Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Harrogate