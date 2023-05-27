IN PICTURES: These are 12 of the best beer gardens to visit in the Harrogate district - as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers
When it comes to beer gardens across the district, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best to visit.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 27th May 2023, 08:00 BST
Who doesn’t love spending their bank holiday weekend in a beer garden, especially in the sunshine
In no particular order, here are the best beer gardens to visit in the Harrogate district, as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers...
