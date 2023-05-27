News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: These are 12 of the best beer gardens to visit in the Harrogate district - as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers

When it comes to beer gardens across the district, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best to visit.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 27th May 2023, 08:00 BST

Who doesn’t love spending their bank holiday weekend in a beer garden, especially in the sunshine

In no particular order, here are the best beer gardens to visit in the Harrogate district, as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers...

Located at Knox Lane, Harrogate, HG1 3AP

1. The Knox, Harrogate

Located at Knox Lane, Harrogate, HG1 3AP Photo: Archive

Located at Burn Bridge Road, Burn Bridge, Harrogate, HG3 1PB

2. The Black Swan, Harrogate

Located at Burn Bridge Road, Burn Bridge, Harrogate, HG3 1PB Photo: Archive

Located at 1-3 Crescent Road, Harrogate, HG1 2RS

3. Hales Bar, Harrogate

Located at 1-3 Crescent Road, Harrogate, HG1 2RS Photo: Marcus Corazzi

Located at Thistle Hill, Knaresborough, HG5 8JL

4. The Cricketers, Knaresborough

Located at Thistle Hill, Knaresborough, HG5 8JL Photo: Archive

