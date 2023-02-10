News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: The 15 best places to go for a romantic meal in Harrogate this Valentine's Day according to OpenTable – including The Ivy and Estabulo

These are the top-rated restaurants in Harrogate to enjoy a romantic meal this Valentine’s Day according to the OpenTable website.

By Lucy Chappell
19 minutes ago
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 12:34pm

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner (February 14) and if you are looking for somewhere to go for a meal with your loved one, then here are fifteen of the best places to go in Harrogate according to the OpenTable website...

1. The Ivy

Located at 7-9 Parliament Street, Harrogate, HG1 2QU

Photo: Tony Johnson

2. The Fat Badger

Located at Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, HG2 0NF

Photo: Archive

3. The Tannin Level

Located at 5 Raglan Street, Harrogate, HG1 1LE

Photo: Google Maps

4. Sasso

Located at 8-10 Princes Square, Harrogate, HG1 1LX

Photo: Marcus Corazzi

Harrogate