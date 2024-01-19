News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: Say 'I love you' this Valentine's Day at the most romantic restaurants in the Harrogate district, according to TripAdvisor

Here are 25 of the most romantic restaurants that promise candlelight, fine wines and a dining experience to remember, according to TripAdvisor.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 19th Jan 2024, 13:01 GMT
Updated 19th Jan 2024, 13:01 GMT

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, we have put together the finest restaurants in the Harrogate district that offer authentic cuisine from around the world.

For those looking to turn on the romance, it can be important to get that restaurant right.

Give the dishes a rest and take out that special someone to one of these unique venues known for their top quality cuisine and service.

The list includes 25 restaurants with the best reputations, so it is a good idea to book ahead to secure a table and avoid any disappointment.

Buon Gusto, located in Harrogate, offers authentic Italian cuisine with an extensive and considered wine and liquor selection.

1. Buon Gusto, Harrogate

Buon Gusto, located in Harrogate, offers authentic Italian cuisine with an extensive and considered wine and liquor selection.

The Bay Horse Inn, located in Knaresborough, has a quality seasonal menu, and offers luxury bedrooms for those looking to cut out the drive home.

2. The Bay Horse Inn, Knaresborough

The Bay Horse Inn, located in Knaresborough, has a quality seasonal menu, and offers luxury bedrooms for those looking to cut out the drive home.

Domo, located in central Harrogate is a popular Japanese restaurant with a reputation for detail and quality. Book early as the restaurant is intimate in size and popular.

3. Domo, Harrogate

Domo, located in central Harrogate is a popular Japanese restaurant with a reputation for detail and quality. Book early as the restaurant is intimate in size and popular.

Konak Meze, is located in Harrogate. Devoted ambassadors of authentic Turkish cuisine, the restaurants interior is also romantically styled and has great service.

4. Konak Meze, Harrogate

Konak Meze, is located in Harrogate. Devoted ambassadors of authentic Turkish cuisine, the restaurants interior is also romantically styled and has great service.

