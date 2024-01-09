IN PICTURES: Rise and shine with 18 of the best breakfasts in the Harrogate District according to Google Reviews

Here are the finest five star breakfast spots in the Harrogate District according the Google Reviews which are worth checking out this January.
With cold mornings ahead in the run up to Spring we’ve put together a list of five star cafes and breakfast spots for those looking to start the day well, as listed on Google reviews.
With everything from homemade crumpets, Italian twists, health juices, and the traditional full English, there is no shortage of spaces to get your day off to a good start this winter.
1. Cafe Mamma Amelia, Harrogate
Cafe Mamma Amelia, located on Kings Road, is open from 9am. The cafe serves an authentic Italian style breakfast with hearty portions, and a variety of homemade dishes. Photo: Cafe Mamma Amelia
2. The Olive Tree at Tates, Ripon
The Olive Tree at Tates is located in Ripon. Freshly made food sourced from the best of local suppliers, the Olive Tree serves British food with vegan, vegetarian and gluten free options. Photo: The Olive Tree at Tates
3. The Wild Plum, Harrogate
The Wild Plum, located in Harrogate, was given the number one spot for breakfast and lunch by TripAdvisor. Serving a variety of light and traditional dishes with a twist the cafe is open from 9:30am. Photo: The Wild Plum
4. Slingsby's, Harrogate
Slingsby's is located in Harrogate on Tower Street. The cafe opens at 8am and serves tradition and healthy breakfast options as well as homemade sweet treats. Photo: Slingsby's