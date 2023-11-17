News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: ‘Nuts about whisky’ – The larger than life chemist determined to be the Yorkshire Dales’ first ever whisky maker

By Natasha Audsley
Published 17th Nov 2023, 15:05 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 15:07 GMT

Whittaker’s Distillery is located in an untouched part of the Yorkshire Dales’ and although they have won awards for their original gin, they are not quite satisfied yet.

Instead, they have decided to take on the mammoth task of producing whisky, and even their first Blonde IPA.

Both are scheduled to be released on Yorkshire Day, August 1, 2024.

A self-confessed ‘whisky nut’, Mr Whittaker, alongside some rare fanatics he has found along the way, is busy handcrafting a whisky unique to the region..

Take a look at the Mr Whittaker at work inside the stunning distillery doing what he does best.

Whittaker's produce small, artisan batches, creating handcrafted spirits which reflect Yorkshire's rich countryside.

1. Whittaker's Distillery

Whittaker's produce small, artisan batches, creating handcrafted spirits which reflect Yorkshire's rich countryside. Photo: Natasha Audsley

Whittaker's macerate all berries for 24 hours prior to distillation. The spirit is distilled using the London Dry Gin process which produces the first class gin.

2. Whittaker's Distillery

Whittaker's macerate all berries for 24 hours prior to distillation. The spirit is distilled using the London Dry Gin process which produces the first class gin. Photo: Natasha Audsley

All distilling takes place onsite in the purpose built distillery which opened to the public in August 2019.

3. Whittaker's Distillery

All distilling takes place onsite in the purpose built distillery which opened to the public in August 2019. Photo: Natasha Audsley

Toby Whittaker has a background in chemistry, with a degree from Bristol University and has now ended up with a larger than life chemistry set!.

4. Whittaker's Distillery

Toby Whittaker has a background in chemistry, with a degree from Bristol University and has now ended up with a larger than life chemistry set!. Photo: Natasha Audsley

