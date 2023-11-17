Check out the man with the ‘larger than life chemistry set’ determined to become the Yorkshire Dales first ever whisky maker.

Whittaker’s Distillery is located in an untouched part of the Yorkshire Dales’ and although they have won awards for their original gin, they are not quite satisfied yet.

Instead, they have decided to take on the mammoth task of producing whisky, and even their first Blonde IPA.

Both are scheduled to be released on Yorkshire Day, August 1, 2024.

A self-confessed ‘whisky nut’, Mr Whittaker, alongside some rare fanatics he has found along the way, is busy handcrafting a whisky unique to the region..

Take a look at the Mr Whittaker at work inside the stunning distillery doing what he does best.

Whittaker's produce small, artisan batches, creating handcrafted spirits which reflect Yorkshire's rich countryside.

Whittaker's macerate all berries for 24 hours prior to distillation. The spirit is distilled using the London Dry Gin process which produces the first class gin.

All distilling takes place onsite in the purpose built distillery which opened to the public in August 2019.

Toby Whittaker has a background in chemistry, with a degree from Bristol University and has now ended up with a larger than life chemistry set!