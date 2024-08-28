The family foodie festival was a massive success which offered a huge selection of freshly made international cuisine, independent bars and breweries, along with an artisan market featuring local produce, craft and wellbeing businesses.
The vibrant atmosphere, quality food and drink, and fantastic live entertainment made it the perfect day out.
Here are some photos from a fantastic weekend at the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks...
Najm Al-Din Suleiman, of Just Olives, with his delicious array of food on offer at the festival Photo: Gerard Binks
Families enjoying the delicious food and drink and also the entertainment on offer at the festival Photo: Gerard Binks
Sam Race, of Racey Cakes, with her delicious array of sweet treats on offer at the festival Photo: Gerard Binks
A stilt walking chef entertaining the crowds at the festival Photo: Gerard Binks
