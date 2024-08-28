We take a look at 17 photos from a fantastic bank holiday weekend at the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival at Ripley CastleWe take a look at 17 photos from a fantastic bank holiday weekend at the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival at Ripley Castle
We take a look at 17 photos from a fantastic bank holiday weekend at the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival at Ripley Castle

IN PICTURES: Here are 17 photos from a fantastic bank holiday weekend at the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival at Ripley Castle

By Lucy Chappell
Published 28th Aug 2024, 16:05 BST
Thousands of visitors headed to Ripley Castle for the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival over the bank holiday weekend.

The family foodie festival was a massive success which offered a huge selection of freshly made international cuisine, independent bars and breweries, along with an artisan market featuring local produce, craft and wellbeing businesses.

The vibrant atmosphere, quality food and drink, and fantastic live entertainment made it the perfect day out.

Here are some photos from a fantastic weekend at the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks...

Najm Al-Din Suleiman, of Just Olives, with his delicious array of food on offer at the festival

1. Harrogate Food and Drink Festival 2024

Najm Al-Din Suleiman, of Just Olives, with his delicious array of food on offer at the festival Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
Families enjoying the delicious food and drink and also the entertainment on offer at the festival

2. Harrogate Food and Drink Festival 2024

Families enjoying the delicious food and drink and also the entertainment on offer at the festival Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
Sam Race, of Racey Cakes, with her delicious array of sweet treats on offer at the festival

3. Harrogate Food and Drink Festival 2024

Sam Race, of Racey Cakes, with her delicious array of sweet treats on offer at the festival Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
A stilt walking chef entertaining the crowds at the festival

4. Harrogate Food and Drink Festival 2024

A stilt walking chef entertaining the crowds at the festival Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.