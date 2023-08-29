News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
We take a look at 15 photos from a brilliant bank holiday weekend at the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival at Ripley CastleWe take a look at 15 photos from a brilliant bank holiday weekend at the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival at Ripley Castle
We take a look at 15 photos from a brilliant bank holiday weekend at the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival at Ripley Castle

IN PICTURES: Here are 15 photos from a brilliant bank holiday weekend at the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival at Ripley Castle

Thousands of visitors headed to Ripley Castle for the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival over the bank holiday weekend in the sunshine.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 29th Aug 2023, 13:20 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 13:21 BST

The family foodie festival was a massive success which offered a huge selection of freshly made international cuisine, independent bars and breweries, along with an artisan market featuring local produce, craft and wellbeing businesses.

The vibrant atmosphere, quality food and drink, and fantastic live entertainment made it the perfect day out.

Here are some photos from a brilliant weekend at the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks...

Hayley Reynolds, of Sausage Box, with her giant hot dogs at the festival

1. Harrogate Food and Drink Festival 2023

Hayley Reynolds, of Sausage Box, with her giant hot dogs at the festival Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
The stilt walkers, Alicia Kemp and Mike Rose, keeping the crowds entertained at the festival

2. Harrogate Food and Drink Festival 2023

The stilt walkers, Alicia Kemp and Mike Rose, keeping the crowds entertained at the festival Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
Danielle Best, of Mexi Bean Express, with her delicious tacos and nachos at the festival

3. Harrogate Food and Drink Festival 2023

Danielle Best, of Mexi Bean Express, with her delicious tacos and nachos at the festival Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
Charlie Smith, from The Abbey Inn in York, in action inside the Live Cookery Theatre at the festival

4. Harrogate Food and Drink Festival 2023

Charlie Smith, from The Abbey Inn in York, in action inside the Live Cookery Theatre at the festival Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page