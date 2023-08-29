IN PICTURES: Here are 15 photos from a brilliant bank holiday weekend at the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival at Ripley Castle
Thousands of visitors headed to Ripley Castle for the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival over the bank holiday weekend in the sunshine.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 29th Aug 2023, 13:20 BST
The family foodie festival was a massive success which offered a huge selection of freshly made international cuisine, independent bars and breweries, along with an artisan market featuring local produce, craft and wellbeing businesses.
The vibrant atmosphere, quality food and drink, and fantastic live entertainment made it the perfect day out.
Here are some photos from a brilliant weekend at the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks...
