IN PICTURES: Here are 10 fantastic photos from the Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show in Harrogate

The much-loved Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show has returned to the Yorkshire Event Centre in Harrogate earlier this month.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 27th Feb 2024, 16:07 GMT

The Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show is a unique event showcasing the entirety of the ice cream industry.

A huge assortment of ice cream varieties, equipment and supplies were on show across the three-day event.

The event provides the opportunity for businesses to build brand images, create and optimise opportunities and launch new products.

Lisa Regan and Melissa Fantin from Ciccarelli Artisan Gelato in Northumberland showing off their pink ice cream van Photo: Simon Hulme

A wide selection of delicious looking ice cream flavours on display at the show Photo: Simon Hulme

The judges taste testing the ice cream in the National Ice Cream Competition at the show Photo: Simon Hulme

Presidents of the Ice Cream Alliance gather at the show to celebrate their 80th anniversary Photo: Simon Hulme

