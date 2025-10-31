We take a look at the 19 best pubs to visit in the Harrogate district – as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readersplaceholder image
IN PICTURES: 19 best pubs to visit in the Harrogate district – as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers

By Lucy Chappell
Published 31st Oct 2025, 06:00 GMT
When it comes to pubs across the district, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best to visit according to you.

Are you looking for a new pub to visit or you just want to know that your favourite is one of the best in town?

In no particular order, these are some of the best pubs to visit in the Harrogate district, as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers…

Located at 2 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, HG2 0NF

1. The Fat Badger

Located at 2 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, HG2 0NF

Located at 31 Tower Street, Harrogate, HG1 1HS

2. Tap on Tower Street

Located at 31 Tower Street, Harrogate, HG1 1HS

Located at Unit 4, Royal Baths, Parliament Street, Harrogate, HG1 2RE

3. The Winter Gardens

Located at Unit 4, Royal Baths, Parliament Street, Harrogate, HG1 2RE

Located at 47 Oxford Street, Harrogate, HG1 1PW

4. Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen

Located at 47 Oxford Street, Harrogate, HG1 1PW

