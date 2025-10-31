IN PICTURES: 19 best pubs to visit in the Harrogate district – as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers

Are you looking for a new pub to visit or you just want to know that your favourite is one of the best in town?
In no particular order, these are some of the best pubs to visit in the Harrogate district, as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers…
1. The Fat Badger
Located at 2 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, HG2 0NF Photo: Archive
2. Tap on Tower Street
Located at 31 Tower Street, Harrogate, HG1 1HS Photo: Archive
3. The Winter Gardens
Located at Unit 4, Royal Baths, Parliament Street, Harrogate, HG1 2RE Photo: Archive
4. Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen
Located at 47 Oxford Street, Harrogate, HG1 1PW Photo: Archive