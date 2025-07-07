We take a look at 17 fantastic photos from a jam-packed weekend at the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival on the Strayplaceholder image
IN PICTURES: 17 fantastic photos from a jam-packed weekend at the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival on the Stray

By Lucy Chappell
Published 7th Jul 2025, 16:05 BST
Thousands of people visited the Stray in the sunshine for the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival last weekend.

The family foodie festival was a massive success which offered a huge selection of freshly made international cuisine, independent bars and breweries, along with an artisan market featuring local produce, craft and wellbeing businesses and a jam-packed programme of entertainment.

The vibrant atmosphere, quality food and drink, and fantastic live entertainment made it the perfect day out.

The next Harrogate Food and Drink Festival will take place from Saturday 23 till Monday 25 August at Ripley Castle.

For more information and to buy tickets for the August Bank Holiday three-day spectacular, visit https://harrogatefoodfestival.com/

Thousands of people visited the Stray in the sunshine for the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival

1. HARROGATE FOOD AND DRINK FESTIVAL 2025

Thousands of people visited the Stray in the sunshine for the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival Photo: Jack Biggin

Joe Crowe, from Three’s A Crowd in Harrogate, during his cookery demonstration at the Live Cookery Theatre

2. HARROGATE FOOD AND DRINK FESTIVAL 2025

Joe Crowe, from Three’s A Crowd in Harrogate, during his cookery demonstration at the Live Cookery Theatre Photo: Jack Biggin

The Leeds Project Big Band on stage entertaining the crowd at the festival

3. HARROGATE FOOD AND DRINK FESTIVAL 2025

The Leeds Project Big Band on stage entertaining the crowd at the festival Photo: Jack Biggin

Visitors of all ages enjoying the delicious food and drink on offer in the sunshine at festival

4. HARROGATE FOOD AND DRINK FESTIVAL 2025

Visitors of all ages enjoying the delicious food and drink on offer in the sunshine at festival Photo: Jack Biggin

