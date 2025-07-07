IN PICTURES: 17 fantastic photos from a jam-packed weekend at the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival on the Stray

The family foodie festival was a massive success which offered a huge selection of freshly made international cuisine, independent bars and breweries, along with an artisan market featuring local produce, craft and wellbeing businesses and a jam-packed programme of entertainment.

The vibrant atmosphere, quality food and drink, and fantastic live entertainment made it the perfect day out.

The next Harrogate Food and Drink Festival will take place from Saturday 23 till Monday 25 August at Ripley Castle.

For more information and to buy tickets for the August Bank Holiday three-day spectacular, visit https://harrogatefoodfestival.com/

1 . HARROGATE FOOD AND DRINK FESTIVAL 2025 Thousands of people visited the Stray in the sunshine for the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival Photo: Jack Biggin

2 . HARROGATE FOOD AND DRINK FESTIVAL 2025 Joe Crowe, from Three's A Crowd in Harrogate, during his cookery demonstration at the Live Cookery Theatre Photo: Jack Biggin

3 . HARROGATE FOOD AND DRINK FESTIVAL 2025 The Leeds Project Big Band on stage entertaining the crowd at the festival Photo: Jack Biggin