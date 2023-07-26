IN PICTURES: 11 of the finest food and drink products on display at The Great Yorkshire Show earlier this month

Here are 11 top quality food and drink products from some of the most unique traders creating waves on the food market, all made here in Yorkshire.

The Great Yorkshire Show, held in Harrogate earlier this month, was the place to be for those looking to sample the latest taste sensation created by food experts and entrepreneurs in the culinary world.

Proud to be from Yorkshire is a familiar overstatement when it comes to The Great Yorkshire Show.

However, when it comes to Yorkshire’s rich food industry, booming with independent traders using locally sourced ingredients, sustainably produced, there is sense of well placed pride in the county’s gastronomic achievements.

Yorkshire’s food industry is a thriving scene exploring new ingredients and bringing exciting new flavours to the table.

Many producers in Yorkshire are cornering niche areas in the market with others keen to remain small and preserve the quality of their products.

Keep an eye on these innovating specialists and check out their online stores.

Take a look at these 11 company’s who bring that extra level of quality to the modern kitchen.

2 . Lishman's of Ilkley Lisherman's value the higher quality and superior taste produced from heritage breeds compared with that of commercial breeds. Heritage breeds also have higher welfare standards and a lower carbon footprint. https://www.lishmansbutchers.co.uk/about/ Photo: Natasha Audsley Photo Sales

3 . Little Red Berry The award-winning company say their 'accidentally vegan' 'Little Red Berry' label are proud to be supplying locally sourced, handmade and sustainable spirits such as Gin, Whisky & Vodka across the UK. This unique family run business are from Ripon, North Yorkshire. https://www.thelittleredberry.co.uk Photo: Natasha Audsley Photo Sales

4 . Rounton Coffee Roasters Rounton Coffee Roasters take their ethical responsibility seriously and aim to be as transparent as they can. They hold themselves accountable to every detail of the coffee making process making sure everyone who is a part of the bean to cup process is rewarded for their work. https://rountoncoffee.co.uk/pages/our-story Photo: Natasha Audsley Photo Sales

