HECK! Oktoberfest 2023 invites North Yorkshire's finest Dachshund's to compete for the 'Golden Sausage'.

IN PICTURES: 11 fashion savvy sausage dogs ready to compete in the ‘best dressed’ at Oktoberfest in Bedale

Take a look at these 11 fashion forward Dachshunds posing in full costume ahead of Oktoberfest 2023 celebrations in Bedale.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 30th Sep 2023, 08:00 BST

HECK!, North Yorkshire’s family-run food company, has shared these 11 photographs ahead of the event to give owners some inspiration when it comes to dressing their furry fashionistas.

Check out these 11 sausage dogs dressed ready to compete for the prestigious “Golden Sausage” trophy.

Pictured: The Golden Sausage trophy.

1. HECK! Oktoberfest 2023

Pictured: The Golden Sausage trophy. Photo: Glen Minikin

Pictured: A Dachshund dressed in octopus costume.

2. HECK! Oktoberfest 2023

Pictured: A Dachshund dressed in octopus costume. Photo: © Glen Minikin

Pictured! A Dachshund dressed as a musician.

3. HECK! Oktoberfest 2023

Pictured! A Dachshund dressed as a musician. Photo: © Glen Minikin

Pictured: A Dachshund dressed as the Mystery Machine featured in the children's iconic Scooby Doo TV show.

4. HECK! Oktoberfest 2023

Pictured: A Dachshund dressed as the Mystery Machine featured in the children's iconic Scooby Doo TV show. Photo: © Glen Minikin

