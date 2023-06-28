News you can trust since 1836
We take a look at ten Harrogate pubs that we have loved and lost over the years that you might remember

IN PICTURES: 10 Harrogate pubs that we have loved and lost over the years that you might remember

When it comes to pubs across Harrogate, there is plenty of choice and we take a look back at some of those we have sadly lost over the years.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 28th Jun 2023, 16:11 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 16:44 BST

Unfortunately times have changed and many pubs across our town have been forced to close their doors for good.

Here we take a look at ten pubs in Harrogate that we have lost over the years that you might remember…

Located on Skipton Road, Harrogate

1. The Black Bull

Located on Skipton Road, Harrogate Photo: Archive

Located on Station Square, Harrogate

2. Harlow Gate

Located on Station Square, Harrogate Photo: Archive

Located on High Street, Harrogate

3. The Henry Peacock

Located on High Street, Harrogate Photo: Archive

Located on Ripon Road, Harrogate

4. The Little Wonder

Located on Ripon Road, Harrogate Photo: Archive

