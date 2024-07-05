Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I changed up my usual coffee order with Starbucks’ new cream cold foam flavours and I think I like it better.

Coffee giant Starbucks has added more summer vibes to its drinks menu as it remixes some of its most beloved drinks with some new cream cold foam flavours.

Just in time for the warm weather, Starbucks fans can remix their go to drink with their latest creamer toppers which include a Strawberry, Crème Brûlée, Matcha and a Cookies and Cream flavour.

The remix menu will see the cream cold foams added to the Pink Coconut Starbucks Refresha Drink (Matcha), Iced White Mocha (Strawberry), Iced Caramel Latte (Crème Brûlée) and its Cold Brew blend (Cookies and Cream).

The popular Oat Shaken Espresso has also had a summer refresh as it combines White Chocolate and Pistachio flavours.

With the new summer drink additions having landed on the coffee house’s menu on Thursday (July 4) I ordered the full range to try.

An Iced White Mocha latte is one of my go to orders at Starbucks so I was excited to try it with the addition of one of the new cold foams.

On the summer menu the drink has been paired with the Strawberry cold foam which on its own tastes just like a milkshake. When mixed into the White Mocha latte I was surprised that the berry taste takes over completely as you can only taste a hint of the coffee drink. But I think I actually like it better with the strawberry cream foam topper.

Having featured across the coffee house’s new drinks additions earlier this year, the Crème Brulée cold foam is back but this time it tops the classic Iced Caramel Latte. The pudding flavour and sugary tastes combine to make a creamy drink with the coffee still firmly present in the background.

On aesthetics alone the Pink Coconut Starbucks Refresha drink which has been paired with the pastel green Matcha Cream Cold Foam is such a vibe. Combining strawberries and coconut, matcha the drink offers an alternative for non coffee lovers.

Cold Brew drinkers can also get in on the summer cold foam hype as a cookies and cream topper is available to try with the strong blend. Trying the foam first it has a nostalgic taste just like cookies dipped in a glass of milk which when combined with the cold brew cuts through its strong coffee taste.

Finally is the Iced White Chocolate Pistachio Oat Shaken Espresso. The nutty taste of the Pistachio instantly hits you as soon as you take a sip and while it was still the standout flavour of the drink, you get a hint of oaty white chocolate goodness which balances it out.

If you’re based in the capital or are travelling into the city next week you will be able to try the range in a special pop up.