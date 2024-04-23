Hundreds line streets in Harrogate for free pizza to celebrate opening of brand new takeaway

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pizza Pizza has opened a brand new store on Devonshire Place and was offering free 11” pizzas to every adult to celebrate on Sunday afternoon.

It is the fourth branch to open, with stores already in Kirkstall, Beeston and Oakwood in Leeds.

The popular takeaway is famous for their matchday munchboxes and have recently announced partnerships with Leeds United and Leeds Rhinos, offering tickets to matches through competitions.

Hundreds of people lined the streets of Harrogate on Sunday for free pizza to celebrate the opening of a new takeaway

The Leeds United Munchbox consists of a choice of any burger, loaded chips, Turkish donner, chicken strips and onion rings for £9.90.

The Leeds Rhinos Munchbox includes a Turkish kebab in pitta, loaded fries or curly fries, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, macaroni and cheese bites, chicken tikka and chilli cheese nuggets for £11.50.

From pizzas to calzones, to burgers and kebabs, there is something for everybody to enjoy at Pizza Pizza.

In a post on Facebook on Sunday, it said: “Harrogate, you've blown us away – we're officially SOLD OUT.

"Huge thanks to everyone who joined us tonight for the opening.

“Don't worry, though - we'll be back with deliveries as usual starting tomorrow from 5pm to 11pm everyday.”