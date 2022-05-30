How to make the Queen's Platinum Jubilee pudding thanks to The Yorkshire Hotel in Harrogate

The official pudding of the Queen’s Jubilee festivities is Jemma Melvin’s lemon Swiss roll and amaretti trifle, which beat 5,000 other desserts.

Her dish was named the winner of BBC One’s The Jubilee Pudding: 70 Years In The Baking after a unanimous decision by the judges, who included Dame Mary Berry and Monica Galetti.

The trifle, which was inspired by the 31-year-old copywriter’s grandparents – as well as Her Majesty – will go down in British royal culinary history alongside coronation chicken and Victoria sponge.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Lemon Swiss Roll and Amaretti Trifle

We recently visited The Yorkshire Hotel where we were treated to a masterclass into making the pudding and here is a quick and simple recipe to making your own at home:

You will need:

- Gin Glass

- x1 Swiss Roll

- 250g Vanilla Custard

- 150g Mandarin Jelly

- 100g Amaretti Biscuits (crushed)

- 300ml Whipped Cream

- 400g White Chocolate

- 100g Candied Peel

1. Melt the white chocolate and spread thickly in a dish lined with baking paper

2. Scatter the candied peel on top of the melted chocolate and put in the fridge to set and when set, break into shards

3. Slice Swiss rolls into one-inch slices, enough to place upright around the bottom of the bowl, with swirls visible

4. Using a table spoon, layer four spoonful's of vanilla custard on top of the Swiss roll (or more if you want)

5. Spoon mandarin jelly on top of the layer of vanilla custard to fill in the gaps and add some vibrant colour to the pudding

6. For the next layer, add crushed ameretti biscuits, followed by a layer of whipped cream

7. Finish off with more crushed ameretti biscuits and more whipped cream

8. To decorate, top the trifle off with the shards of white chocolate and candied peel, or you can add your own toppings