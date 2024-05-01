Hot off the grill: Aldi launches smashing new burger and it’s 72% less than Five Guys
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The all new The Grill Guys Smashburger (£2.99, 340g), exclusive to Aldi, is serving up shoppers a fake-away fix that hits the spot, minus the price tag. Launching in stores nationwide from 1st May.
Bursting with juicy flavour, the new meaty must-have consists of four extra thin beef patties per pack — double the number of patties compared to Five Guys’ two patty burger — all infused with bone marrow for a rich buttery flavour.
Burger lovers can savour the flavour for less and pick up all they need to build a banging burger at Aldi, with ingredients listed below:
Aldi Smash Cheeseburger:
The Grill Guys Smashburger (£2.99, 340g)
Village Bakery Sliced White Burger Buns 6 Pack (£1.29, 300g) - 22p per serving
Emporium Original Cheese Slices 8 Pack (£0.99, 200g) -12p per serving (based on 30g serving for one burger)
Aldi total: £3.33
Five Guys Smash Cheeseburger:
Ingredients include 2 x beef patties topped with American style cheese in white burger bun.
Total: £11.751
The Aldi exclusive The Grill Guys Smashburger is available in stores nationwide and online via Click and Collect from 1st May.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.