Hop into HUGE coffee savings with Tassimo this Easter

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 9th Apr 2025, 13:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
This Easter, hot drink lovers can enjoy impressive savings of over £99 when purchasing Tassimo’s recently launched Finesse Friendly coffee machine.

Available until 21st April, shoppers can bag 56 free pods alongside the machine, and enjoy more quality Tassimo coffee and hot chocolate, for even less.

Ideal for savvy shoppers keen to enjoy coffee shop quality drinks from home, the Easter Deal will be available at Tassimo.com for only £49.99 – offering the Finesse Friendly machine for an egg-squisite 58% cheaper than its everyday retail price of £119.74. The deal also includes the following fan-favourite packs:

Costa Cappuccino (8 Pack)

Hop into HUGE coffee savings with Tassimo this Easter.Hop into HUGE coffee savings with Tassimo this Easter.
Hop into HUGE coffee savings with Tassimo this Easter.

L’OR Latte Macchiato (8 Pack)

L’OR XL Intense (16 Pack)

Milka Hot Chocolate Pods (8 Pack)

L’OR Espresso Fortissimo (16 Pack)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Finesse Friendly machine delivers a variety of quality hot drinks with ease, is made with up to 60% recycled plastic, and boasts an A+ energy efficiency rating, all whilst delivering delicious drinks to enjoy at home.

What’s more, Tassimo is ensuring shoppers get their Easter chocolate fix, by offering a free pack of delicious Milka Hot Chocolate pods with every purchase over £40, from April 8th - 21st**.

The Tassimo Easter Deal is available now at Tassimo.com, subject to availability

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice