Historic hotel reopens in Knaresborough after major renovation with brand-new bar and restaurant space

Now renamed The Knaresborough Inn, the Harrogate Advertiser got a look inside the refurbished new-look venue located at Bond End and found it to be bursting with character but respectful to its Grade II-listed roots.

Just as in the case of The Harrogate Inn which reopened earlier this summer with a new luxurious-looking brasserie-bar-restaurant, northern company The Inn Collection hope its Knaresborough counter-part will become the place to eat, drink and sleep.

The Harrogate Advertiser got the opportunity to see the renovations at The Knaresborough Inn first hand and sample the hospitality The Inn Collection Group offers every day to its guests.

Now renamed The Knaresborough Inn, the Harrogate Advertiser got a look inside the refurbished new-look venue located at Bond End. (Picture Graham Chalmers)

A substantial renovation, the historic building has been updated with 56 bedrooms and a brand-new bar and restaurant space boasting 200 covers but still feeling cosy, relaxed and colourful in a country lodge type of way.

And its new entranced looks simply stunning.

Respectful of the past but boasting the facilities and surroundings to tempt a new generation, the heritage venue at least partly dates back to the 15th century, when it was first built by the Slingsby family.

Full of nooks and crannies, the emphasis is on creating character and comfort.

Newly-opened The Knaresborough Inn has replaced what was the indoor pool in the Dower House Hotel with additional bedrooms and a lot more space. (Picture Graham Chalmers)

As well as stripping the building back to its heritage, the indoor pool has been replaced by with more bedrooms and a lot more space.

Particularly impressive are the new expanded areas of outdoor chairs and tables under canopes which wrap round the outside of the hotel in a natural sweep.

In a mark of respect for the heritage of the site, the former Dower House has been given a new coat of arms with iconography relevant to the history of the town and the building.

Next up in The Inn Collection company’s programme of expansion and rebranding will the former Ripon Spa Hotel which is set to become The Ripon Inn.