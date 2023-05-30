Historic former coaching inn in Harrogate district reveals its new general manager

Constructed in the 1600s as a hunting lodge, The Crown Hotel in Boroughbridge has been an inn since 1740 playing a key role in the life of the town.

Its new general manager, Jamie Chilton, said he is delighted to be taking on the role at the Grade II listed venue.

After growing up in the famous seaside town of Whitby, he became a 16-year-old pot washer at a local hotel.

New general manager of The Crown Hotel in Boroughbridge, Jamie Chilton.

Jamie, now aged 33, went on to work his was up through all departments in the hotels sector, while gaining a business degree and graduate management qualifications along the way.

“I have always liked the buzz of the job with no two days ever being the same, as well as the satisfaction of ensuring that our guests have an enjoyable stay,” he said.

The Crown Hotel now boasts 37 moderns bedrooms, free Wi-Fi, a restaurant, an indoor pool and a gym.

Originally, the site was occupied by the Manor House of the Tancred family, remains of which are indicated by the central stone gable section.

As well as attracting visitors, for more than 200 years the Crown Hotel has been the natural home for meetings and dinners of local clubs, societies and organisations from the town and beyond, including formal inquests and bankruptcy hearings.

At one point in the The ‘True Blue’ – the coach from Leeds to Scarborough – stopped here, as did the mail coach.

New general manager Jamie Chilton gained his first GM post with the Coaching Inn Group’s King’s Head in Richmond, five years ago before moving on to their Rutland Arms in Bakewell and now to The Crown.

Kevin Charity, Chief Operating Officer of the group which operates more than 30 hotels and inns in market towns across the country, said he was delighted that Jamie had taken over at The Crown.

The Crown Hotel is located at Horsefair in Boroughbridge.