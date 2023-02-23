Historic coaching inn in Harrogate district reveals new expansion and enhancements after fantastic 2022

Located in in Minskip, near Boroughbridge, nine miles from Harrogate, the Wild Swan's expansion for 2023 includes a brand new beer garden, corporate parties and new menus.

Following what owners say was a “tremendous festive season” for the pub in the final months of last year the story of the Wild Swan offers a positive alternative to current trends in the food and drinks sector and reports of pub closures in some villages.

“We had a tremendous festive season,” said co-owner Alex Bond.

The lovingly refurbished and enhanced The historic Wild Swan at Minskip, near Boroughbridge and Harrogate.

"We are delighted that our beautifully-refurbished inn has become a staple on the North Yorkshire restaurant scene.

“We love adding something extra to special evenings such as specialist menus, or entertainment to improve the experience.

"The success of going the extra mile shows with revenue 70 per cent up this year on the same period for 2021.”

Having bought the business in 2021, owners Stephen Lennox and Alex Bond are now targeting the next 12 months to build on the refurbished Wild Swan’s reputation by investing in the business, expanding and enhancing its menus for lunch and dinner, creating an outdoor garden area and catering for private and corporate parties.

The Wild Swan's co-owner Stephen Lennox, pictured right, with the Harrogate district head chef Paul Murphy outside the bar-restaurant in Minskip.

The latest changes at the Wild Swan see an intimate outdoor garden area with its own dedicated bar, newly paved with Indian stone and comfy outdoor furniture set under string lights; perfect for enjoying an al fresco dinner outside with a few cocktails.

It can host bespoke corporate and private parties for up to 15 people in a private dining space and a new woodfired pizza oven adds another option for diners.

“It is vitally important to look forwards, not back,” said Mr Bond.

"We are delighted to have launched an exciting new seasonal menu crafted by a kitchen team led by Paul Murphy, one of Yorkshire’s most talented chefs, which is packed full of great local Yorkshire produce.”