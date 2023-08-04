The much-loved Riverside Food and Drink Festival returns to the Wetherby Ings this weekend

The family foodie festival has been a huge success over the last few years and offers a huge selection of freshly made international cuisine, independent bars and breweries, along with an artisan market featuring local produce, craft and wellbeing businesses.

The vibrant atmosphere, quality food and drink, and fantastic live entertainment makes it the perfect day out, with something on offer for everyone to enjoy.

Michael Johnston, Festival Director, said: “We can’t wait to return to Wetherby Ings this year.

"Last year we had incredible support, and the atmosphere was incredible.

"This year we’re adding exciting new additions and surprises, so that should be fun.”

Here is your ultimate guide to everything you need to know ahead of the weekend…

When is the Riverside Food and Drink Festival?

Saturday 5 August – 10am till 8pm

Sunday 6 August – 10am till 7pm

Where is the Riverside Food and Drink Festival?

The Ings, Wetherby, LS22 5FN

Where can I buy tickets for the Riverside Food and Drink Festival?

You can purchase your tickets online by visiting https://www.tickettailor.com/events/foodfestival/786058/r/website

How much are tickets for the Riverside Food and Drink Festival?

Adults (Saturday) - £8.95

Under 16's (Saturday) - £4.50

Adults (Sunday) - £8.95

Under 16's (Sunday) - £4.50

Adult (Weekend) - £12.95

Under 16's (Weekend) - £5.95

Under 5's - Free

Can I buy tickets on the day?

Yes, it may take a couple of minutes longer to get in to the festival but tickets can still be bought online during the festival weekend - they highly encourage this

How can I get to the Riverside Food and Drink Festival?

By Car – There is free parking available next to the site and disabled access parking is also available located closer to the festival entrance

By Bus – A number of buses can be caught around Harrogate and Leeds to arrive close to the site and Wetherby bus station is a 13 minute walk from the festival site

By Train – The nearest train stations to Wetherby are based in Leeds and Harrogate, with easy bus access from both locations

Are dogs welcome at the Riverside Food and Drink Festival?

Yes, dogs are welcome at the festival but the organisers as that you keep them on a lead, pick up any mess and respect other attendees

What traders will be in attendance at the Riverside Food and Drink Festival?

For a full list of food, drink and artisan market traders, click HERE

Is the festival covered?

Parts of the festival are covered, but you are encouraged to wear appropriate clothing and footwear

Can I bring my own furniture?

Yes, you can bring your own folding chairs and tables but you must take these home with you when you leave

Can I bring my own food and drink to the festival?

Outside food and drink is not permitted on site, with the exceptions of baby food

Can you leave the festival and come back in?

Yes but you must make sure you obtain a stamp/wristband from the entrance, otherwise you will be refused re-entry