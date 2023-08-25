The family foodie festival has been a huge success over the last few years and offers a huge selection of freshly made international cuisine, independent bars and breweries, along with an artisan market featuring local produce, craft and wellbeing businesses.

The vibrant atmosphere, quality food and drink, and fantastic live entertainment makes it the perfect day out, with something on offer for everyone to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is your ultimate guide to everything you need to know ahead of the weekend…

The much-loved Harrogate Food and Drink Festival returns to Ripley Castle this bank holiday weekend

When is the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival?

Saturday 26 August – 10am till 8pm

Sunday 27 August – 10am till 7pm

Monday 28 August – 10am till 6pm

Where is the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival?

Ripley Castle, Chapel Flatts, Ripley, HG3 3AY

Where can I buy tickets for the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival?

You can purchase your tickets online by visiting https://www.tickettailor.com/events/foodfestival/786085/r/website

How much are tickets for the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival?

Adults (Saturday) - £8.95

Under 16's (Saturday) - £4.95

Adults (Sunday) - £8.95

Under 16's (Sunday) - £4.95

Adults (Monday) - £8.95

Under 16's (Monday) - £4.95

Adult (Three Day Ticket) - £13.95

Under 16's (Three Day Ticket) - £8.95

Under 5's - Free

Can I buy tickets on the day?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yes, it may take a couple of minutes longer to get in to the festival but tickets can still be bought online during the festival weekend - they highly encourage this

How can I get to the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival?

By Car – There isFREE on site parking available

By Bus – The number 36 bus stops directly outside the event site and links the event to Ripon, Harrogate and Leeds

By Train – The nearest train station is Harrogate, with easy access via the number 36 bus

Are dogs welcome at the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival?

Yes, dogs are welcome at the festival but the organisers as that you keep them on a lead, pick up any mess and respect other attendees

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What traders will be in attendance at the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival?

For a full list of food, drink and artisan market traders, click HERE

Is the festival covered?

Parts of the festival are covered, but you are encouraged to wear appropriate clothing and footwear

Can I bring my own furniture?

Yes, you can bring your own folding chairs and tables but you must take these home with you when you leave

Can I bring my own food and drink to the festival?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outside food and drink is not permitted on site, with the exceptions of baby food

Can you leave the festival and come back in?

Yes but you must make sure you obtain a stamp/wristband from the entrance, otherwise you will be refused re-entry