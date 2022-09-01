Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival at Ripley Castle this weekend
The Harrogate Food and Drink Festival returns this weekend and here is a guide to everything you need to know ahead of the event.
Following it’s successful second year on the Stray, the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival returns to Ripley Castle on September 3 and 4.
The family-favourite festival boasts a packed summer weekend filled with independent bars, live cookery demonstrations, over 80 local producers and businesses, interactive experiences, children’s activities, and a packed line-up of live performances, all centered around diverse international street food.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the event:
What is the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival?
The Harrogate Food and Drink Festival celebrates internationally inspired and locally produced artisan food and drink
Where is the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival?
Ripley Castle, Ripley, Harrogate, HG3 3AY
When is the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival?
Saturday, September 3 – 10am till 8pm
Sunday, September 4 – 10am till 7pm
Where can I buy tickets for the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival?
You can purchase your tickets online by visiting www.tickettailor.com/events/foodfestival/640053/r/website
How much are tickets?
Adults (Saturday) - £8.95
Under 16's (Saturday) - £4.95
Adults (Sunday) - £8.95
Under 16's (Sunday) - £4.45
Adult (Weekend) - £12.95
Under 16's (Weekend) - £7.95
Under 5's - Free
Can I buy tickets on the day?
Yes, it may just take a couple minutes longer to get in to the festival and tickets can still be bought online during the festival weekend - they highly encourage this
Where can I park?
Free car parking is available on site – donations to charity partner Harrogate Mind are welcome and greatly appreciated
Are dogs welcome at the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival?
Yes dogs are welcome at the event and they ask that you keep them on a lead, pick up any mess and respect other attendees
Can I bring my own furniture?
Yes, folding chairs and tables are most welcome
Can I bring my own food and drink?
Outside food and drink is not permitted on site, only baby food and water is allowed
Can I leave the festival and come back in?
Yes as long as you get a stamp/wristband from the entrance
For more information about the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival, head to www.harrogatefoodfestival.com