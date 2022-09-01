Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival at Ripley Castle this weekend

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following it’s successful second year on the Stray, the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival returns to Ripley Castle on September 3 and 4.

The family-favourite festival boasts a packed summer weekend filled with independent bars, live cookery demonstrations, over 80 local producers and businesses, interactive experiences, children’s activities, and a packed line-up of live performances, all centered around diverse international street food.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the event:

The Harrogate Food and Drink Festival returns to Ripley Castle this weekend

What is the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival?

The Harrogate Food and Drink Festival celebrates internationally inspired and locally produced artisan food and drink

Where is the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival?

Ripley Castle, Ripley, Harrogate, HG3 3AY

When is the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival?

Saturday, September 3 – 10am till 8pm

Sunday, September 4 – 10am till 7pm

Where can I buy tickets for the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival?

You can purchase your tickets online by visiting www.tickettailor.com/events/foodfestival/640053/r/website

How much are tickets?

Adults (Saturday) - £8.95

Under 16's (Saturday) - £4.95

Adults (Sunday) - £8.95

Under 16's (Sunday) - £4.45

Adult (Weekend) - £12.95

Under 16's (Weekend) - £7.95

Under 5's - Free

Can I buy tickets on the day?

Yes, it may just take a couple minutes longer to get in to the festival and tickets can still be bought online during the festival weekend - they highly encourage this

Where can I park?

Free car parking is available on site – donations to charity partner Harrogate Mind are welcome and greatly appreciated

Are dogs welcome at the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival?

Yes dogs are welcome at the event and they ask that you keep them on a lead, pick up any mess and respect other attendees

Can I bring my own furniture?

Yes, folding chairs and tables are most welcome

Can I bring my own food and drink?

Outside food and drink is not permitted on site, only baby food and water is allowed

Can I leave the festival and come back in?

Yes as long as you get a stamp/wristband from the entrance