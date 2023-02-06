Here is everything you need to know about the exclusive discounts on offer during Harrogate Restaurant Week this week
The first ever ‘Restaurant Week’ kicks off across the Harrogate district from today, offering exclusive discounts at some of the best restaurants in the area.
The ‘Visit Harrogate Restaurant Week’ will be taking place across the district from today (February 6) till Friday, February 10.
Businesses across the Harrogate district that have signed up to Restaurant Week will offer special set-price menus at £5, £10, £15 and £20 price points to customers who visit their restaurants and quote the offer during the dedicated week.
The week will offer businesses in the food and hospitality industry the opportunity to boost awareness of their business, attract new customers and create regular repeat visitors.
Here is a list of all the restaurants who are taking part and what they are offering…
The Punch Bowl Inn – three courses for £20
The Punch Bowl Inn – two courses for £15
Coach and Horses – pie and a pint for £15
The Knox – two courses for £15
The Knox – three courses for £20
Rudding Park – two course lunch and a glass of prosecco for £20
Bull Inn – pie and a pint for £15
Starling Independent Bar Café Kitchen – pizza and a pint for £15
Fat Badger – pie and a pint for £10
Crown Hotel – coffee and cake for £5
Crown Hotel – three course evening meal for £20
Pickled Sprout – curry and a bottle of larger for £10
Rubins – starter and main for £15
Cedar Court Hotel – main and dessert for £20
The Inn at Cheltenham Parade – lunch and a drink for £10
The Inn at Cheltenham Parade – starter and main or main and dessert for £15
The Inn South Stainley – two cocktails for £10
The Inn South Stainley – two course lunch or dinner for £20
Côte Harrogate – four course set menu for £20
Orchid Restaurant – early bird taster menu for £20
Farmhouse – lunch and a beer/wine for £20
Banyan Bar & Kitchen – two courses for £15
Banyan Bar & Kitchen – three courses for £20
Manahatta – two courses for £15
Manahatta – three courses for £20
West Park Hotel – two courses for £15
West Park Hotel – three courses for £20
Hotel du Vin – starter and main or main and dessert and a glass of wine for £20
DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel & Spa – sizzling fajita platter special for £20
William & Victoria – two courses for £15
William & Victoria – three courses for £20
Estabulo – two cocktails for £10
Estabulo – lunch for £20
Cosy Club – main and dessert for £15
Harrogate Lifestyle Apartments – 10 per cent off your stay
Whatever cuisine suits your palette or preference - vegetarian or vegan, juicy burgers and traditional Yorkshire pudding and roast beef - there is a taste of everything to try during Restaurant Week.
Helen Suckling, Partnership and Commercial Manager for Destination Harrogate, said: “We’re delighted with the response that we’ve had from local businesses who have been keen to sign up to our first Visit Harrogate Restaurant Week.
“Businesses have been enthusiastic in creating their offers, which has resulted in a great variety of deals and discounts available to diners.”
For more information, visit www.visitharrogate.co.uk/restaurant-week